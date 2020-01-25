Yum China temporarily closes some KFC, Pizza Hut stores in Wuhan

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Yum China Holdings Inc YUMC.N said it has temporarily closed some of its KFC and Pizza Hut stores in Wuhan in response to the coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese city.

"We will continue to evaluate the need for additional actions and preventive health measures," Yum China said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)

