Yum China Targets 30% Reduction Of Non-degradable Plastic Packaging Weight By 2025

(RTTNews) - Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) said it has launched a series of plastic reduction and environmentally friendly packaging initiatives across its brands in China. This replaces existing plastic packaging with paper straws, paper bags, and biodegradable plastic bags. Yum China expects a reduction of approximately 8,000 tons of non-degradable plastics annually starting from 2021.

From January, all KFC restaurants in mainland China will stop using plastic straws and over 90% of KFC restaurants will replace disposable plastic cutlery with wooden cutlery for dine-in and takeaway. By the end of 2025, all KFC restaurants will phase out non-degradable plastic bags and cutlery in mainland China.

All Pizza Hut restaurants in mainland China have eliminated the use of plastic straws. Pizza Hut will eliminate the use of non-degradable plastic bags by the end of 2022.

