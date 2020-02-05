Yum China Stock Is Falling Because the Coronavirus Could 'Materially' Dent 2020 Results

Yum China Holdings, one of China’s leading restaurant operators, reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, but warned of a material impact from the coronavirus outbreak on its 2020 results.

Yum China Holdings, one of China’s leading restaurant operators, reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, but warned of a material impact from the coronavirus outbreak on its 2020 results.

Yum China Holdings, one of China’s leading restaurant operators, reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Still, the stock tumbled 3.4% in after-hours trading as management warned of a material impact from the coronavirus outbreak on its 2020 results.

For the three months ended in December, Yum China (ticker: YUMC)—running thousands of KFC and Pizza Hut locations in the country—posted diluted earnings of 23 cents per share, compared with 19 cents a share in the year-ago period. Total revenues increased 6% year over year to $2.03 billion from $1.91 billion in the year-ago period. Earnings came well above Wall Street expectations for 17 cents per share, while revenue was largely in line with estimates. Same-store sales grew 2% from the year-ago period.

The company cited its higher operating profit, as well as gains from its equity investment in food-delivery company Meituan Dianping (3690.HK), whose shares have surged 27% during the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact from the Meituan Dianping investment, Yum China’s adjusted earnings per share was actually flat from last year.

Yum China has expanded its footprint in 2019, opening 360 new stores in the fourth quarter and 1,006 for the full year, a record for annual store openings. The company also remodeled nearly 1000 existing stores last year.

The loyalty programs for KFC and Pizza Hut both saw members increase more than 30% from the year-ago period, while digital orders—including delivery, mobile orders, and kiosk orders—accounted for 61% of company sales in the fourth quarter, an increase of 17 percentage points from last year.

“Fourth quarter results marked a strong finish to a solid year,” said Yum China CEO Joey Wat in the earnings release.

Still, for this year, the outbreak of the newly identified coronavirus in China has significantly affected Yum China’s operations. The company temporarily closed more than 30% of its restaurants in China. For those that remain open, same-store sales since the Lunar New Year holiday were down 40-50% from the comparable period last year due to shortened operating hours, reduced traffic, and other factors, the company said.

Based on information currently available, Yum China management believes the outbreak is likely to have a “materially adverse impact” on its financial results in 2020. Commodity and wage inflation are also expected to remain challenging, especially in the first half of the year, it said.

The company warned it may experience operating losses for the first quarter of 2020, and if the sales trend continues, for the full year 2020. Management noted that they cannot forecast when the closed restaurants will reopen and traffic will be restored. For the future, the company may have to close even more stores—whether mandated or voluntarily—further reduce operating hours, or take other steps, as the situation warrants.

The company said it will continue to monitor the fluid situation and respond accordingly. “Despite this challenge and disruption to our business, we remain confident in the long-term market potential in China,” said Wat.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.