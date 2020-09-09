US Markets
YUMC

Yum China shares slide as much as 4.1% in Hong Kong market debut

Contributors
Scott Murdoch Reuters
Donny Kwok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc fell by as much as 4.1% from their offering price in Hong Kong on Thursday as they made their debut in a secondary listing.

By Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok

HONG KONG, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc 9987.HK fell by as much as 4.1% from their offering price in Hong Kong on Thursday as they made their debut in a secondary listing.

The operator of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurants in China YUMC.N had sold 41.91 million shares at HK$412 each, raising $2.22 billion in the listing.

In early trade, Yum China hit a low of HK$395 ($50.97). The Hang Seng Index .HSI traded 0.24% higher.

The weaker opening reverses a recent trend of initial public offerings and secondary listings performing strongly in their Hong Kong debut.

Nongfu Spring 9633.HK jumped 85% when it began trading on Tuesday and closed the session 54% up on its issue price..

Yum China's Hong Kong deal is the city's third largest secondary listing in 2020.

($1 = 7.7503 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

YUMC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular