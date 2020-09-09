Yum China shares slide as much as 4.1% in Hong Kong market debut
HONG KONG, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc 9987.HK fell by as much as 4.1% from their offering price in Hong Kong on Thursday as they made their debut in a secondary listing.
The operator of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurants in China YUMC.N had sold 41.91 million shares at HK$412 each, raising $2.22 billion in the listing.
In early trade, Yum China hit a low of HK$395 ($50.97). The Hang Seng Index .HSI traded 0.24% higher.
The weaker opening reverses a recent trend of initial public offerings and secondary listings performing strongly in their Hong Kong debut.
Nongfu Spring 9633.HK jumped 85% when it began trading on Tuesday and closed the session 54% up on its issue price..
Yum China's Hong Kong deal is the city's third largest secondary listing in 2020.
($1 = 7.7503 Hong Kong dollars)
