Yum China shares set to open down 0.5% in Hong Kong market debut

Scott Murdoch Reuters
Donny Kwok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc are set to open at HK$410 ($52.90) each, down 0.5% from the offering price as the company's dual-listed stock began trading in Hong Kong on Thursday.

The operator of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurants in China YUMC.N sold the stock at HK$412 each as it raised $2.22 billion by selling 41.91 million shares as part of its secondary listing in the city.

($1 = 7.7501 Hong Kong dollars)

