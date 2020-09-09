Yum China shares set to open down 0.5% in Hong Kong market debut
HONG KONG, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc 9987.HK are set to open at HK$410 ($52.90) each, down 0.5% from the offering price as the company's dual-listed stock began trading in Hong Kong on Thursday.
The operator of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurants in China YUMC.N sold the stock at HK$412 each as it raised $2.22 billion by selling 41.91 million shares as part of its secondary listing in the city.
($1 = 7.7501 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
