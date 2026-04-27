Yum China Set to Report Q1 Earnings: Key Factors to Watch

Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 29. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.3%.

How Are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter’s earnings per share is pegged at 87 cents, up 13% year over year. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates have witnessed a downward revision of 1.1%. For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $3.25 billion, indicating an increase of 8.9% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $2.98 billion.

Key Factors to Consider Ahead of YUMC’s Q1 Results

Yum China’s top-line performance in first-quarter 2026 is likely to have been supported by sustained momentum in same-store sales and transaction growth, driven by its strong value positioning and traffic-focused strategy. The company has been targeting continued growth in transactions, backed by attractive pricing, promotional campaigns and a consistent emphasis on affordability, which resonates well in a value-conscious consumer environment. Additionally, steady improvements in consumer sentiment and robust trading during key periods like the Chinese New Year, supported by targeted offerings, festive bundles and signature products, are likely to have driven higher customer traffic and sales volumes.



Another key driver of top-line growth is Yum China’s aggressive store expansion and format innovation strategy. The company has been rapidly adding new stores, entering lower-tier cities and leveraging flexible formats such as WOW stores, Gemini models and side-by-side modules to broaden its reach. Menu innovation, including frequent product launches and a focus on hero items, continues to encourage repeat purchases and attract younger consumers. Meanwhile, digital initiatives like AI-powered ordering tools and strong growth in delivery channels, along with partnerships and marketing collaborations, are likely to have further enhanced customer engagement and boosted overall system sales.



For the to-be-reported quarter, our model predicts KFC revenues to be $2.4 billion, indicating growth of 7.1% year over year. Moreover, we expect Pizza Hut’s revenues to be $631.6 million, indicating a 6.1% increase from the year-ago period. Also, we anticipate same-store sales of the company to increase 1% compared with the prior-year quarter.



On the bottom-line front, profitability in the first quarter is likely to have benefited from operational efficiency gains and cost optimization initiatives. Improvements in supply-chain efficiency, better procurement and some residual benefits from commodity cost management are likely to have supported margins. In addition, sales leverage from higher volumes, streamlined store operations and resource-sharing models across brands might have aided cost control. The company’s increasing use of technology and automation, along with disciplined cost management across labor and occupancy expenses, is also expected to have contributed positively to earnings despite ongoing headwinds from higher delivery-related costs.

Yum China Price and EPS Surprise

Yum China price-eps-surprise | Yum China Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Yum China this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Yum China has an Earnings ESP of -1.43% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies in the Zacks restaurants sector that, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the quarter to be reported.

CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.78% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the to-be-reported quarter, CAVA’s earnings are expected to decline 22.7%. CAVA’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 26.5%.



The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated CAKE currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.20% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



In the to-be-reported quarter, Cheesecake Factory’s earnings are expected to register a 7.5% year-over-year rise. Cheesecake Factory’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average beat of 9.9%.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG has an Earnings ESP of +1.80% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



In the to-be-reported quarter, Chipotle’s earnings are expected to register a 17.2% year-over-year decline. Chipotle’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average beat of 3.6%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.