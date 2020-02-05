Yum China Q4 Profit Up, Closes 30% Of Stores Due To Coronavirus

(RTTNews) - Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $90 million or $0.23 per share, up from $74 million or $0.19 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings increased to $0.25 per share from $0.12 per share last year. On average, 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter increased 6% year over year to $2.03 billion from $1.91 billion. Excluding foreign currency translation revenues increased 8%. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.

Total system sales grew 8% year over year, with growth of 10% at KFC and 1% at Pizza Hut. Same-store sales grew 2% year over year, with a 3% increase at KFC and flat same-store sales at Pizza Hut.

Restaurant margin was 12.4%, compared with 11.5% in the prior year period.

"Fourth quarter results marked a strong finish to a solid year. We achieved our 13th consecutive quarter of system sales growth since the spin-off, and our operating profit grew double digits," said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China. "In 2019, we expanded our footprint with over a thousand new stores, setting a new record for Company annual store openings and further strengthening our leading market position. We continue to innovate and invest across multiple fronts to ensure an excellent customer experience, both online and in-store."

Moving ahead, Yum China said its 2020 top line and bottom line would be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, as the company was forced to temporarily shut more than 30% of its stores.

For restaurants that remain open, same-store sales since the Chinese New Year holiday period were down 40-50% compared to the comparable Chinese New Year holiday period in 2019, due to shortened operating hours, reduced traffic and other factors related to the outbreak.

The company said it may experience operating losses for the first quarter of 2020, and if the sales trend continues, for the full year 2020.

