Yum China Q2 Income Rises, Reaffirms FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC), a chinese restaurant chain, reported higher profit for the second quarter of 2026, due to higher revenue generated compared to the prior year. Furthermore, the company reiterated its outlook for 2026.

Net income attributable to the company went up by 14 percent to $244 million, from $215 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share for the period rose to $0.70, from $0.58 previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA climbed to $482 million, from $427 million a year ago.

Total revenue increased by 13 percent to $3.14 billion, from $2.79 billion in the prior year.

Additionally, the company reiterated its outlook for the full year of 2026, in which it expects total stores of over 20,000, or more than 1,900 net new stores, and 40 to 50 percent franchise mix of net new stores for both KFC and Pizza Hut.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading 2.25 percent higher at $46.88, after closing Wednesday's trading 0.70 percent up.

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