Yum China named as sponsor for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

July 20 (Reuters) - Yum China Holdings Inc YUMC.N was named as an official retail food services sponsor for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the KFC operator in China said on Monday.

Yum China's brands, including KFC and Pizza Hut, will be on site at the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing.

The company, a licensee of Yum Brands Inc YUM.N in mainland China, was also named as an official sponsor of the Chinese Olympic Committee through the end of 2024.

The 2022 Winter Olympics is scheduled to be held in February.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

