Yum China Launches Trial Of 'Q-Smart' Voice-Controlled AI For Restaurant Managers

(RTTNews) - Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) has launched a trial version of "Q-Smart," a voice-activated AI assistant designed to support restaurant managers with their daily work. This smart tool is created to make it easier to handle routine responsibilities like organizing staff schedules, tracking supplies, and maintaining food safety, the Chinese fast-food restaurant company said in a statement on Friday.

Unlike traditional restaurant systems that require tapping on screens or using computers, Q-Smart works through wearable gadgets like smartwatches and wireless earbuds. Managers can talk directly to it, allowing them to stay focused on tasks without using their hands.

The new system keeps an eye on inventory in real time and checks it against projected sales. It can alert managers when stock levels are off so that they can order more before running out. With voice commands, Q-Smart also assists with fast, hands-free equipment checks and stock counting. At the same time, drawing from Yum China's extensive knowledge base, the system can provide real-time support and solutions for managers to effectively handle urgent operational issues.

Currently, Q-Smart is being tested in selected KFC outlets. Based on feedback from this test run, Yum China plans to refine the system and expand its use across more locations in the future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.