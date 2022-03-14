Markets
Yum China Issues Q1 Business Performance Update - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) said its operations are significantly impacted by the latest outbreaks of COVID-19 in China. Based on the latest trend, the company currently expects that first quarter operating profit will be in the range of $165 to $200 million. Operating profit declined approximately 20% year over year for the two months combined in January and February.

Yum China noted that its same-store sales declined approximately 20% year over year for the first two weeks of March and is still trending down in recent days. Same-store sales were down approximately 4% year over year for the two months combined in January and February.

