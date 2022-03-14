Yum China Issues Q1 Business Performance Update - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) said its operations are significantly impacted by the latest outbreaks of COVID-19 in China. Based on the latest trend, the company currently expects that first quarter operating profit will be in the range of $165 to $200 million. Operating profit declined approximately 20% year over year for the two months combined in January and February.

Yum China noted that its same-store sales declined approximately 20% year over year for the first two weeks of March and is still trending down in recent days. Same-store sales were down approximately 4% year over year for the two months combined in January and February.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.