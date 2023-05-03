Yum China Holdings (YUMC) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Yum China Holdings said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 26, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023 will receive the payment on June 20, 2023.

At the current share price of $62.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.83%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.01%, the lowest has been 0.69%, and the highest has been 1.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=224).

The current dividend yield is 1.05 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yum China Holdings. This is an increase of 87 owner(s) or 8.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YUMC is 0.55%, a decrease of 7.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.16% to 396,562K shares. The put/call ratio of YUMC is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.92% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Yum China Holdings is 69.40. The forecasts range from a low of 43.73 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 10.92% from its latest reported closing price of 62.57.

The projected annual revenue for Yum China Holdings is 11,438MM, an increase of 16.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 39,957K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,355K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YUMC by 4.04% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 30,183K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 16,969K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,583K shares, representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YUMC by 2.30% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,136K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,085K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YUMC by 13.76% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 15,130K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,147K shares, representing a decrease of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YUMC by 1.02% over the last quarter.

Yum China Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. In addition, Yum China has partnered with Lavazza to explore and develop the Lavazza coffee shop concept in China. The Company had 10,506 restaurants in over 1,500 cities at the end of December 2020. Yum China ranked # 361 on the Fortune 500 list for 2020. Yum China has been named the Industry Leader for the Restaurant & Leisure Facilities Industry in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2021, Yum China was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2021 in China by the Top Employers Institute, both for the third consecutive year.

