Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.12

The board of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 29th of March, with investors receiving US$0.12 per share. This payment means the dividend yield will be 0.9%, which is below the average for the industry.

Yum China Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, Yum China Holdings was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 29.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 32%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

NYSE:YUMC Historic Dividend February 12th 2022

Yum China Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

The track record isn't the longest, but we are already seeing a bit of instability in the payments. The dividend has gone from US$0.40 in 2018 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.7% per annum over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that Yum China Holdings has grown earnings per share at 11% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Yum China Holdings' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Yum China Holdings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Yum China Holdings that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

