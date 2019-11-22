Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2019

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased YUMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that YUMC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.14, the dividend yield is 1.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of YUMC was $42.14, representing a -12.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.36 and a 34.42% increase over the 52 week low of $31.35.

YUMC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). YUMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.8. Zacks Investment Research reports YUMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 13.89%, compared to an industry average of 4.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to YUMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have YUMC as a top-10 holding:

iShares, Inc. (EMGF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EMGF with an increase of 1.72% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of YUMC at 2.11%.

