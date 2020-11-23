Dividends
YUMC

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased YUMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that YUMC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of YUMC was $60.11, representing a 0.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.08 and a 56.82% increase over the 52 week low of $38.33.

YUMC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). YUMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.83. Zacks Investment Research reports YUMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -20.74%, compared to an industry average of -9.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the YUMC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to YUMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have YUMC as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)
  • Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ)
  • iShares, Inc. (EMGF)
  • SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM)
  • Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CHIQ with an increase of 66.79% over the last 100 days. PEJ has the highest percent weighting of YUMC at 5.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

YUMC

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular