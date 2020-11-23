Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2020

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased YUMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that YUMC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of YUMC was $60.11, representing a 0.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.08 and a 56.82% increase over the 52 week low of $38.33.

YUMC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). YUMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.83. Zacks Investment Research reports YUMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -20.74%, compared to an industry average of -9.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the YUMC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to YUMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have YUMC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ)

iShares, Inc. (EMGF)

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM)

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CHIQ with an increase of 66.79% over the last 100 days. PEJ has the highest percent weighting of YUMC at 5.1%.

