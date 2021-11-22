Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2021

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased YUMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that YUMC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.49, the dividend yield is .9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of YUMC was $53.49, representing a -23.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.67 and a 1.83% increase over the 52 week low of $52.53.

YUMC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG). YUMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.54. Zacks Investment Research reports YUMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -5.34%, compared to an industry average of 32.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the yumc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to YUMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have YUMC as a top-10 holding:

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF)

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EMGF with an decrease of -4.62% over the last 100 days. CHIQ has the highest percent weighting of YUMC at 3.2%.

