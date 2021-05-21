Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 24, 2021

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased YUMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that YUMC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $65.19, the dividend yield is .74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of YUMC was $65.19, representing a -0.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.61 and a 49.86% increase over the 52 week low of $43.50.

YUMC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG). YUMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.32. Zacks Investment Research reports YUMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 27.12%, compared to an industry average of 33.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the YUMC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to YUMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have YUMC as a top-10 holding:

KraneShares CICC China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (KBUY)

iShares, Inc. (EMGF)

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (GOAT)

iShares, Inc. (EEMV)

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLQM with an increase of 13.75% over the last 100 days. KBUY has the highest percent weighting of YUMC at 4.67%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.