Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 02, 2021

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased YUMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that YUMC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of YUMC was $59.84, representing a -7.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.64 and a 56.12% increase over the 52 week low of $38.33.

YUMC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). YUMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.95. Zacks Investment Research reports YUMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.57%, compared to an industry average of 16.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the YUMC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to YUMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have YUMC as a top-10 holding:

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQM)

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ)

iShares, Inc. (EMGF)

iShares, Inc. (EEMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PEJ with an increase of 48.59% over the last 100 days. FLQM has the highest percent weighting of YUMC at 5868%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.