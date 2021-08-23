Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 24, 2021

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased YUMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that YUMC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $59.17, the dividend yield is .81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of YUMC was $59.17, representing a -15.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.67 and a 18.79% increase over the 52 week low of $49.81.

YUMC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG). YUMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.4. Zacks Investment Research reports YUMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.73%, compared to an industry average of 33.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to YUMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have YUMC as a top-10 holding:

KraneShares CICC China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (YUMC)

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (YUMC)

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (YUMC)

iShares, Inc. (YUMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PEJ with an increase of 3.89% over the last 100 days. KBUY has the highest percent weighting of YUMC at 4.94%.

