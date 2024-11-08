News & Insights

Yum China Holdings Files Quarterly Report Reflecting Market Activity

November 08, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

Yum China Holdings (YUMC) has released an update.

Yum China Holdings has filed its quarterly report for the period ending September 30, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company’s shares are actively traded on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, reflecting its significant market presence. Investors might find this filing noteworthy as it provides insights into the financial health and operational performance of the company.

