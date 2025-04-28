YUM CHINA HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $YUMC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

YUM CHINA HOLDINGS ($YUMC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,158,437,986 and earnings of $0.80 per share.
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS insiders have traded $YUMC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YUMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOEY WAT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 37,252 shares for an estimated $1,851,666
- DUODUO (HOWARD) HUANG (Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,377 shares for an estimated $302,716.
- LEILA ZHANG (Chief Technology Officer) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $202,358
- JEFF KUAI (General Manager, Pizza Hut) sold 3,900 shares for an estimated $187,999
- JERRY DING (Chief People Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $50,000
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 279 institutional investors add shares of YUM CHINA HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 294 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. added 11,346,069 shares (+6304.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $590,676,352
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 5,063,332 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $243,900,702
- FMR LLC added 4,969,073 shares (+138.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $239,360,246
- MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 4,217,960 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $203,179,133
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 3,704,756 shares (+35.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $192,869,597
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 3,618,546 shares (-46.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $174,305,360
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 2,980,589 shares (+399.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $143,574,972
