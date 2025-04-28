YUM CHINA HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $YUMC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

YUM CHINA HOLDINGS ($YUMC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,158,437,986 and earnings of $0.80 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $YUMC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

YUM CHINA HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

YUM CHINA HOLDINGS insiders have traded $YUMC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YUMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOEY WAT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 37,252 shares for an estimated $1,851,666

DUODUO (HOWARD) HUANG (Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,377 shares for an estimated $302,716 .

. LEILA ZHANG (Chief Technology Officer) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $202,358

JEFF KUAI (General Manager, Pizza Hut) sold 3,900 shares for an estimated $187,999

JERRY DING (Chief People Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

YUM CHINA HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 279 institutional investors add shares of YUM CHINA HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 294 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.