Yum China Holdings CEO Sells Over 100k Shares for $5M

Key Points

Yum China CEO Joey Wat sold 104,000 shares directly for a transaction value of ~$5.74 million on Feb. 13, 2026.

The sale represented 12.84% of Wat Joey's total reported holdings at the time.

On Feb. 13, 2026, Joey Wat, Chief Executive Officer of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC), reported the direct sale of 104,000 common shares for a transaction value of approximately $5.74 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 104,000 Transaction value ~$5.74 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 433,306 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 272,944 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$24.01 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($55.18); post-transaction value based on Feb. 13, 2026 market close price.

Key questions

How does the transaction size compare to the CEO's historical trading activity?

This is Wat’s first recorded sale of shares.

This is Wat’s first recorded sale of shares. What is the impact on the CEO's ownership profile?

Following the sale, direct ownership decreased materially to 433,306 shares, while indirect holdings via controlled entities remain at 272,944 shares, together totaling 706,250 shares across both categories.

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 350,000 Revenue (TTM) $11.80B Net income (TTM) $929M 1-year price change (as of Feb. 28, 2026) 12.08%

Company snapshot

Yum China is the largest fast food restaurant operator in China, managing a diverse portfolio of globally recognized brands with a footprint spanning over 1,700 cities. Its brands in China include KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Little Sheep, Lavazza, and COFFii & JOY.

What this transaction means for investors

Investors should be aware that YUMC and YUM are two different stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Yum China Holdings focuses on Yum brands directly in China, while Yum! Brands is more focused on the U.S. and other countries, excluding China. And in 2022, Yum China converted to a dual-primary listing, trading on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) and the NYSE. However, because the company is based in China, the stock’s volatility will lean more towards the nature of the Hong Kong stock market.

This can be a risk for U.S. investors who aren’t familiar with foreign stocks, as they can move significantly differently from U.S. stocks. The focus on solely China also makes YUM China a more niche restaurant stock on the NYSE compared to other stocks in the industry.

For those who still want to invest in Yum Brands but want broader or more familiar exposure, YUM stock is still available. YUM has actually performed significantly better over the past five years than YUMC, with YUM returning 62.43% over that span, while YUMC has fallen 8.24%.

But for those who are willing to accept the risks with foreign-related investments and want the exposure to the Chinese restaurant market, Yum China can be an option.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $47.50 calls on Yum China and short January 2027 $52.50 calls on Yum China. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.