Yum China Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for YUMC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.93, changing hands as high as $44.94 per share. Yum China Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YUMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YUMC's low point in its 52 week range is $28.50 per share, with $53.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.99.

