Yum China Holdings (BER:0YU) Price Target Increased by 5.58% to 73.00

The average one-year price target for Yum China Holdings (BER:0YU) has been revised to 73.00 / share. This is an increase of 5.58% from the prior estimate of 69.14 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 49.38 to a high of 81.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.85% from the latest reported closing price of 51.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yum China Holdings. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 3.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0YU is 0.50%, a decrease of 16.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 375,105K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 34,295K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,130K shares, representing a decrease of 14.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0YU by 693.10% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 24,529K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,077K shares, representing a decrease of 14.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0YU by 13.32% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,569K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,157K shares, representing an increase of 7.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0YU by 101.73% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,188K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,720K shares, representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0YU by 23.19% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 12,079K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,395K shares, representing a decrease of 19.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0YU by 27.97% over the last quarter.

