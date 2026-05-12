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Yum China Holdings Announces $512 Mln Share Repurchase Agreements For H2

May 12, 2026 — 07:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC), on Tuesday announced share repurchase agreements in the U.S. and Hong Kong for an aggregate repurchase amount of approximately $512 million for the second half of 2026, beginning July 1.

The agreements include approximately $384 million and approximately HK$1 billion for a similar program in Hong Kong.

The company said the agreements are in addition to the share repurchase agreements for the first half of 2026.

The company also said it remains on track to return $1.5 billion to shareholders in 2026, including approximately $400 million in dividends and $1.1 billion in share repurchases.

Looking ahead, the company said it intends to return approximately 100% of annual free cash flow after subsidiaries' dividend payments to non-controlling interests beginning in 2027.

In the pre-market trading, Yum China is 0.52% higher at $153.51 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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