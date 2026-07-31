Yum China Growth Drivers After a Strong Q2 Earnings Beat

Yum China Holdings YUMC gave investors a clean read on its second-quarter 2026 growth engine. Revenues rose 13% year over year, adjusted earnings per share increased 21% and operating profit rose 14% to $348 million.



The question now is whether transaction gains, rapid unit development and brand innovation can keep momentum intact while value pricing, smaller tickets and rising delivery costs pressure store-level economics.

Yum China Builds on Its Core Brands

KFC and Pizza Hut both contributed to the quarterly beat. KFC system sales increased 7%, while Pizza Hut system sales rose 6%, with both brands generating 1% same-store sales growth.

Yum China Price and Consensus

Yum China price-consensus-chart | Yum China Quote

KFC remains the company’s main earnings engine, with second-quarter revenues of $2.34 billion and operating profit of $332 million. Pizza Hut is building a broader mass-market platform through value offerings, new formats and product extensions that widened traffic appeal.

YUMC Converts Traffic Into Sales Growth

Yum China recorded its 14th consecutive quarter of same-store transaction growth, a useful signal in a market where consumers remain price-sensitive. Companywide same-store transactions rose 5%, helping offset lower average tickets.



At KFC, same-store transactions increased 4% while average ticket declined 3%. Pizza Hut showed a more pronounced trade-off, with transactions up 13% and ticket down 11%, showing how traffic gains compensated for smaller average orders.

Yum China Accelerates Store Expansion

Unit growth remains central to the investment case. Yum China opened 560 net new stores in the second quarter and 1,196 in the first half of 2026, lifting its total footprint to 19,297 locations as of June 30.



Flexible formats, lower average capital requirements and broader franchise participation are supporting expansion. Franchisees accounted for 41% of second-quarter openings, and management remains on track to exceed 20,000 stores in 2026 while targeting more than 30,000 by 2030.

YUMC Extends Brands Into New Occasions

Yum China is also using side-by-side concepts to stretch existing brands into more dayparts and occasions. KCOFFEE Cafe has reached more than 3,300 locations and generated a mid-single-digit sales uplift at parent KFC stores.



KPRO exceeded 450 locations and delivered an approximately 20% uplift, supporting demand for lighter meals and new consumption occasions. Pizza Hut Burger Bar, now in more than 200 locations, is designed to capture burger and solo-dining demand while adding incremental sales to parent restaurants.

Yum China Balances Growth and Margin Risks

Delivery sales increased 26% in the quarter and represented about 54% of company sales, up from 45% a year earlier. That mix brings convenience and reach, but rider expenses reduced restaurant margin by about 140 basis points.



Yum China offset most of that pressure through streamlined operations, labor productivity and lower occupancy expenses. Operating margin expanded 20 basis points to 11.1%, marking the ninth straight quarter of expansion, while restaurant margin held flat at 16.1%.

YUMC Signals Favor Near-Term Momentum

The bottom line is that Yum China’s second-quarter results showed traffic-led growth, disciplined expansion and brand extensions working at the same time. The long-term thesis still depends on whether traffic can keep offsetting ticket compression and whether delivery economics can remain manageable.



YUMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock also has a VGM Score of A, along with a Value Score of B, Growth Score of B and Momentum Score of B, a combination that points to favorable traits across valuation, earnings growth and price trend measures. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Restaurant investors can also compare Yum China with Yum! Brands YUM, the global operator of KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Habit Burger & Grill, and Darden Restaurants DRI, a full-service dining operator with brands such as Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse. YUMC’s case is more directly tied to China traffic recovery, store density and delivery execution, making those operating metrics critical to watch after the earnings beat.

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