Is Yum China a Buy After Investment Firm Matthews Purchased Shares Worth $12.57 Million?

Key Points

Matthews added 242,785 shares of Yum China; estimated trade value $12.57 million (based on quarterly average price).

End-of-quarter holdings totaled 554,911 shares, valued at $27.07 million.

Yum China now accounts for 10.98% of fund AUM, making it the fund’s top holding.

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What happened

According to its SEC filing dated May 4, 2026, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased 242,785 additional shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) in the first quarter.

The estimated value of this activity is $12.57 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The fund’s position in Yum China was valued at $27.07 million at quarter-end, a $12.17 million increase from the previous filing, reflecting both trading and price movement.

What else to know

The fund increased its Yum China position, which now represents 10.98% of its 13F reportable AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:YUMC: $27.07 million (11.0% of AUM) NYSE:TSM: $21.12 million (8.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:PDD: $20.33 million (8.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:LEGN: $16.75 million (6.8% of AUM) NYSE:CYD: $12.48 million (5.1% of AUM)

As of May 1, 2026, Yum China shares were priced at $48.80, up 15.1% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 14.0 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-01) $48.80 Market Capitalization $16.91 billion Revenue (TTM) $11.80 billion Net Income (TTM) $929.00 million

Company Snapshot

Yum China operates and franchises quick-service and casual dining restaurants in China under brands including KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Little Sheep, Lavazza, and COFFii & JOY, offering chicken, pizza, hot pot, coffee, and other menu categories.

It generates revenue primarily from company-operated restaurants, franchise fees, and sales from its V-Gold Mall e-commerce platform, leveraging a multi-brand portfolio and digital ordering channels.

The company targets mass-market consumers across approximately 1,700 cities in China, serving a broad demographic through dine-in, delivery, and takeaway channels.

Yum China has over 12,000 locations and a workforce of approximately 140,000 employees.

What this transaction means for investors

The first quarter purchase of Yum China shares by Matthews International Capital Management is a noteworthy event because the San Francisco-based investment firm substantially increased its stake in the restaurant company. Yum China is now the top holding.

Matthews focuses on Asian and emerging markets, so its interest in Yum China aligns with its investment strategy. Depending on when the firm bought the shares in Q1, it may have enjoyed significant gains, as the stock soared to a 52-week high of $58.39 on Feb. 6.

Yum China is doing well. It posted Q1 revenue growth of 10% year over year to $3.3 billion. It opened 636 new stores in Q1, helping to boost sales.

The company pays a good dividend, yielding 2.4% as of May 4. This makes it a compelling stock for income-focused investors. Yum China’s share price valuation, as measured by the price-to-earnings ratio, is down from a year ago, suggesting now may not be a bad time to buy.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Legend Biotech and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $47.50 calls on Yum China and short January 2027 $52.50 calls on Yum China. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.