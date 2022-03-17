Yum China Board Increases Share Repurchase Authorization

(RTTNews) - Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) announced its Board has increased the share repurchase authorization by $1 billion to an aggregate of $2.4 billion. The authorization has no expiration date. This increase brings the total remaining authorization to approximately $1.4 billion.

From 2017 to March 16, 2022, Yum China repurchased approximately 24 million shares of common stock for $971 million, including approximately 4 million shares repurchased for $188 million quarter-to-date 2022.

"We remain committed to a disciplined capital allocation strategy that balances returning capital to our shareholders and investing in our business for greater growth," said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.