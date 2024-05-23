Yum China Appoints New Joint Company Secretaries

Yum China Holdings (YUMC) has released an update.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. has announced the appointment of Ms. Ling Zhang and Ms. Hui Huang as their new joint company secretaries, replacing Ms. Pingping Liu and Ms. Tang King Yin. Ms. Zhang, with a strong background in legal and compliance, and Ms. Huang, an experienced financial professional, have been deemed suitable for the roles despite Ms. Zhang not having the specific qualifications typically required by the Listing Rules. The company believes their combined expertise and Ms. Zhang’s presence in the PRC will effectively support the company’s corporate governance.

