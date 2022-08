Aug 15 (Reuters) - Yum China Holdings Inc YUMC.N said on Monday it has applied for a voluntary conversion of its secondary listing status to a primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.