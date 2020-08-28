US Markets
YUMC

Yum China applies for Hong Kong debut amid U.S.-China tensions

Contributor
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Yum China Holdings Inc filed an application for a secondary listing in Hong Kong on Friday, a rising trend among some Chinese firms to list closer to home in a bid to mitigate risks from escalating U.S.-China tensions.

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Yum China Holdings Inc YUMC.N filed an application for a secondary listing in Hong Kong on Friday, a rising trend among some Chinese firms to list closer to home in a bid to mitigate risks from escalating U.S.-China tensions.

The owner of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurants in China expects the New York Stock Exchange to continue to be its primary listing, it said in a filing.

The company could raise about $2 billion in its Hong Kong listing, Bloomberg reported in June.

Its market capitalization stood at nearly $21 billion, according to Refinitiv data based on its last closing share price on Thursday.

The Nasdaq-listed Chinese e-commerce retailer JD.com JD.O had in June raised $3.87 billion in its Hong Kong secondary listing 9618.HK, the city's biggest so far this year.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

YUMC JD

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular