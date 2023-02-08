YUM! Brands (YUM) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y

YUM! Brands, Inc. YUM reported solid fourth-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis.



David Gibbs, CEO of YUM! Brands, stated, “Despite a challenging environment, we achieved widespread system sales growth of 8% excluding Russia with $24 billion in digital sales, demonstrating that our iconic brands are more relevant, easy and distinctive than ever. I’m confident that our distinct competitive advantages including our world-class franchisees and the industry’s best talent will drive accelerated growth in the future.”

Earnings and Revenue Discussion

In fourth-quarter 2022, the company's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.31, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported an adjusted EPS of $1.02.

Yum! Brands, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Yum! Brands, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Yum! Brands, Inc. Quote

Quarterly revenues of $ 2,019 million beat the consensus mark of $1,927 million. Also, the top line increased 6.8% year over year. The upside can be attributed to an increase in franchise and property revenues.



Worldwide system sales — excluding foreign currency translation — increased 8% year over year, with Taco Bell (rising 14% year over year), KFC (6%) and Pizza Hut (4%).

Divisional Performance

YUM! Brands primarily announces results under four divisions — KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Habit Burger Grill.



For fourth-quarter 2022, revenues from KFC totaled $793 million compared with $794 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Comps in the division increased 5% year over year compared with 7% growth reported in the previous quarter.



The segment's operating margin increased 1,500 basis points (bps) year over year to 39%. In the quarter under review, KFC Division opened 997 gross new restaurants.



At Pizza Hut, revenues amounted to $288 million, up 3% year over year. Comps in the quarter increased 1% year over year compared with 3% growth reported in the prior-year quarter.



The segment's operating margin expanded 5300 bps year over year to 34.5%. Pizza Hut Division opened 571 gross new restaurants in the fourth quarter.



Taco Bell's revenues were $766 million, up 12% from the year-ago quarter's levels. Comps in the segment increased 11% year over year compared with 8% growth reported in the year-ago quarter. Its operating margin increased 3200 bps year over year to 32.1%.



Taco Bell opened 253 gross new restaurants in the quarter under review.



In the fourth quarter, The Habit company sales amounted to $172 million compared with $131 million reported in the previous quarter. Comps in the division declined 1% year over year. In the quarter under review, the company opened nine gross new restaurants.

Other Financial Details

As of Dec 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $367 million compared with $410 million on Sep 30, 2022. Long-term debt, as of Dec 31, 2022, stood at $11,453 million compared with $11,517 million as of Sep 30, 2022.



The company announced a hike in its quarterly dividend payout. The company raised the quarterly dividend to 60 cents per share (or $2.42 annually) from the previous payout of 57 cents (or $2.28 annually). The hiked dividend will be paid out on Mar 10, 2023, to shareholders on record as of Feb 22, 2023.

2022 Highlights

Total revenues in 2022 amounted to $6,842 million compared with $6,584 million in 2021.

Net Income in 2022 totaled $1,325 million compared with $1,575 million in 2021.



In 2022, diluted EPS came in at $4.51 compared with $4.46 reported in the previous year.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Yum! Brands carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO, Compass Group PLC CMPGY and Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI.



Arcos Dorados sports a Zacks Rank #1. ARCO has a long-term earnings growth of 11.6%. Shares of the company have increased 23.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arcos Dorados’ 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 8.1% and 4.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Compass Group carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CMPGY has a long-term earnings growth rate of 19.6%. The stock has declined 6.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Compass Group’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 44.4% and 23.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.



Darden carries a Zacks Rank #2. DRI has a long-term earnings growth rate of 9.8%. Shares of DRI have gained 6.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Darden’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 7.9% and 5.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Compass Group PLC (CMPGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.