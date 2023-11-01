YUM! Brands' (YUM) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates

YUM! Brands, Inc. YUM reported mixed third-quarter 2023 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The top and e bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis. The company benefited from robust same-store sales and unit growth.



Following the results, the stock fell 0.7% in the pre-market trading session on Oct 31.

Earnings and Revenue Discussion

In third-quarter 2023, YUM’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) reached $1.44, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26. The metric jumped 32% from the prior year.



Quarterly revenues of $1,708 million missed the consensus mark of $1,773 million. Yet, the top line improved 4% year over year. The upside can be attributed to a rise in revenues across its operating divisions.



Worldwide system sales — excluding foreign currency translation — gained 10% year over year, with Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut rising 11%, 12% and 4%, respectively, year over year.

Divisional Performance

YUM! Brands primarily announces results under four divisions — KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Habit Burger Grill.



For third-quarter 2023, revenues from KFC totaled $700 million, down 1% from a year ago. Our model predicted the metric to rise 8.7% year over year. Comps in the division increased 6% year over year compared with 13% in the previous quarter.



Segmental operating margin extended 580 basis points (bps) year over year to 49.2%. In the quarter under review, KFC Division opened 664 gross new restaurants in 57 countries.



At Pizza Hut, revenues amounted to $242 million, up 2% year over year. Our model suggested the metric to gain 2.8% year over year. Comps in the quarter increased 4% year over year.



Segmental operating margin expanded 130 bps year over year to 40.3%. Pizza Hut Division opened 383 gross new restaurants in 33 countries in the reported quarter.



Taco Bell's revenues were $629 million, up 11% from the year-ago levels. We expected the metric to improve 8.1% year over year. Comps in the segment grew 11% year over year compared with 4% in the previous quarter. Operating margin expanded 10 bps year over year to 36%.



Taco Bell opened 74 gross new restaurants in 13 countries in the quarter under discussion.



Habit Burger Grill’s revenues reached $137 million, up 4.6% year over year. Our model projected the metric to improve 12.8% year over year. Comps in the division declined 5% year over year. In the reported quarter, the division opened nine gross new restaurants in the United States.

Other Financial Details

As of Sep 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $656 million compared with $367 million at the end of 2022. Long-term debt, as of Sep 30, 2023, was $11,152 million compared with $11,453 million as of 2022 end.

