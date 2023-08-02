YUM! Brands' (YUM) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates

YUM! Brands, Inc. YUM reported mixed second-quarter 2023 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis. During second quarter, the company benefited from robust same-store sales and unit growth.



Following the results, the stock declined 1% in the pre-market trading session on Aug 2.

Earnings and Revenue Discussion

In second-quarter 2023, the company's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.41, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23. The metric jumped 33% from the prior year quarter.



Quarterly revenues of $1,687 million missed the consensus estimate of $1,749 million. However, the top line climbed 3% year over year. The upside can be attributed to an increase in revenues across its operating divisions.



Worldwide system sales — excluding foreign currency translation — rose 13% year over year, with Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut rising 7%, 19% and 7% year over year, respectively.

Divisional Performance

YUM! Brands primarily announces results under four divisions — KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Habit Burger Grill.



For second-quarter 2023, revenues from KFC totaled $682 million, up 1% from the prior-year quarter. Our model predicted the metric to decline 0.2% year over year. Comps in the division climbed 13% year over year against a decline of 1% reported in the previous quarter.



The segment's operating margin expanded 450 basis points (bps) year over year to 47.7%. In the quarter under review, the KFC Division opened 600 gross new restaurants in 60 countries.



At Pizza Hut, revenues amounted to $242 million, up 3% year over year. Our model suggested the metric to rise 2.7% year over year. Comps in the quarter increased 4% year over year against a decline of 3% in the prior-year quarter.



The segment's operating margin declined 190 bps year over year to 37.3%. The Pizza Hut division opened 357 gross new restaurants in 42 countries in the quarter under review.



Taco Bell's revenues were $621 million, up 6% from the year-ago quarter's levels. We expected the metric to gain 10.2% year over year. Comps in the segment rose 4% year over year compared with 8% growth reported in the year-ago quarter. Segmental operating margin expanded 10 bps year over year to 36.8%.



Taco Bell opened 63 gross new restaurants in 9 countries in the quarter under review.



In the second quarter, the Habit Burger Grill division’s revenues amounted to $142 million compared with $138 million reported in the previous quarter. Our model estimated the metric to climb 25% year over year. Comps in the division were flat year over year. This division opened 5 gross new restaurants in the United States.

Other Financial Details

As of Jun 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $437 million compared with $367 million at 2022-end. Long-term debt, as of Jun 30, 2023, was $11,194 million compared with $11,453 million as of the end of 2022.

