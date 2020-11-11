Yum! Brands (YUM) Pizza Hut Unveils New Plant-Based Meat Pizza

Yum! Brands, Inc.’s YUM Pizza Hut recently announced that it has introduced new Beyond Pan Pizzas namely, Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza and Great Beyond Pizza, in collaboration with Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND.



Markedly, the announcement comes as part of a broader collaboration between the two brands, thereby raising the bar in delivering nutritious and sustainable innovations to pizza lovers in the United States and United Kingdom.



Meanwhile, the plant-based meat pizza is co-created by culinary teams of both Pizza Hut and Beyond Meat to replicate the taste of Pizza Hut's Italian pork sausage with the help of a plant-based option.



The Beyond Italian Sausage pizza features a mix of Italian herbs and spices like garlic, onion, paprika, as well as fennel seeds. The Great Beyond pizza includes fresh veggie toppings such as tomatoes, red onions and tangy banana peppers served on Pizza Hut's classic original pan crust pizza, paired alongside the Beyond Italian Sausage.



The pizzas will be made available for a limited time at Pizza Hut locations in the United States and London, starting Nov 10.

Price Performance

Coming to price performance, shares of Yum! Brands’ have gained 2.2% so far this year compared with the industry's 8.3% growth. Notably, the company has been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Due to the crisis, Yum! Brands and its franchisees experienced store closures and instances of reduced store-level operations, including lesser operating hours and dining-room closures. Moreover, restaurant traffic has been significantly impacted by social-distancing protocols.



However, initiatives to boost the domestic business through various digital initiatives and refranchising, along with a strategic transformation plan are likely to benefit the company, going forward. Also, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding the stock’s growth potential.

