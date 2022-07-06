Yum! Brands (YUM) Pizza Hut Partners to Open Stores in Saudi

Yum! Brands, Inc.’s YUM Pizza Hut recently entered into a franchise agreement with Americana Restaurants to open stores across Saudi Arabia. The initiative supports cashing in the demand for quality pizzas and omnichannel restaurant experiences in the Saudi market.



Per the agreement, the Middle East franchisee Americana will develop and operate Pizza Hut restaurants across the region (excluding Jeddah city). This includes likelyhood openings of up to 30 Pizza Hut locations (by early 2023) and approximately 100 branches (over the next three years).



Apart from unit expansion, the company also emphasized on deploying technology to enhance customers’ order on-the-go experience. Americana will roll out innovative technology solutions with respect to “Super-App”, QR codes, and self-service Kiosks.



Ewan Davenport, Pizza Hut — YUM managing director — the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, stated, “We are confident that the partnership represents the beginning of an exciting growth journey for us in KSA and we will endeavor to win the hearts of our customers by serving delicious pizzas, starting from the first branch in Riyadh, Al Narjis area, whilst also continuing to offer product innovation and relatable, real, and lighthearted fun.”

Focus on Expansion

YUM! Brands continues to focus on expansion efforts to drive growth. Considering its existing footprint of more than 50,000 restaurants worldwide, YUM! Brands believes it can nearly triple its global presence over the long term. During the first quarter of 2022, the company opened 997 gross units. The company reported solid developments in the KFC and Pizza Hut International divisions with gross unit openings of 587 and 283, respectively. The company reported solid developmental contributions from its brands in India, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America. The company intends to focus on master franchise agreements in Brazil (Taco Bell) and Spain (Taco Bell) and an international growth alliance with Telepizza (to accelerate the development of Pizza Hut in key European markets) and consolidate franchisees in Latin America to drive growth.

In the past year, shares of Yum! Brands have declined 0.4% compared with the industry's fall of 18.2%.



