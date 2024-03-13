Yum! Brands' (YUM) KFC Hits 30,000 Global Restaurants Milestone

Yum! Brands Inc. YUM is on a trajectory of remarkable growth as its flagship brand, KFC, reaches a significant milestone with the inauguration of its 30,000th restaurant in Rome, Italy. This achievement underscores KFC's relentless global expansion efforts since its inception in 1952. With an average opening of one restaurant every 3.5 hours worldwide, KFC's presence spans across 149 countries and plans to enter its 150th later this year.



The strategic expansion solidifies KFC's position as the fastest-growing retail brand and propels YUM to new heights. As the parent company, YUM benefits from KFC's unparalleled global footprint, accounting for 50% of its divisional operating profit. The surge in KFC's net-new unit growth, particularly in India and Latin America, underscores its robust financial performance and promising future prospects.

To sustain its growth momentum, KFC remains committed to fostering an inclusive, people-first culture and enhancing customer experiences through digital investments and innovative menus. With a focus on accessibility and sustainability, KFC's expansion aligns with YUM's overarching goals of driving shareholder value and sustainable long-term growth.



Moreover, KFC's partnership with local communities, exemplified by its food donation and upskilling programs in Italy, enhances its brand reputation and strengthens its social impact. With plans to open 25+ new KFCs across Italy, the brand's commitment to local communities underscores its dedication to responsible business practices.



In conclusion, YUM's investment in KFC's global expansion showcases its commitment to delivering shareholder value through strategic growth initiatives and responsible corporate citizenship. As KFC continues to scale and innovate, YUM stands poised for sustained success in the dynamic global restaurant industry.



In the past year, shares of the company have gained 11.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 11.5%.



