YUM! Brands (YUM) Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

YUM! Brands, Inc. YUM is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 3, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.8%.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.14, indicating a gain of 8.6% from the prior-year quarter. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.63 billion, suggesting growth of 5.5% from $1.55 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Factors to Note

Yum! Brands’ first-quarter 2023 results are likely to gain from robust same-store sales growth, unit expansion and strong Taco Bell performance. The company is likely to have benefited from robust digital sales. In the quarter to be reported, we expect same store sales to increase 3.3%.



In first-quarter 2023, our model predicts Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Habit Burger revenues to increase 3.6%, 1% and 16.7% year over year to $253.3 million, $521.9 million and $147 million, respectively. However, our model estimates KFC revenues to decline 0.1% year over year to $659.1 million.



Rising inflation levels are likely to have impacted margins in the to-be-reported quarter. An increase in the cost of employee wages, benefits and insurance, and other operating costs such as rent and energy costs, put significant pressure on the company’s margins. Our model predicts total costs and expenses to increase 3.8% year over year.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Yum! Brands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Yum! Brands has an Earnings ESP (difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate) of -0.11%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Yum! Brands currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

