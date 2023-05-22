Yum Brands (YUM) Declares $0.60 Dividend

Yum Brands said on May 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.42 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 26, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $138.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.75%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.79%, the lowest has been 1.43%, and the highest has been 3.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1983 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yum Brands. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YUM is 0.23%, an increase of 17.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.28% to 303,139K shares. The put/call ratio of YUM is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.02% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Yum Brands is 150.76. The forecasts range from a low of 133.32 to a high of $180.60. The average price target represents an increase of 9.02% from its latest reported closing price of 138.28.

The projected annual revenue for Yum Brands is 7,179MM, an increase of 3.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 44,257K shares representing 15.80% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 12,644K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,698K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUM by 0.44% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 11,772K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,472K shares, representing a decrease of 5.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUM by 9.06% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 10,962K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,473K shares, representing an increase of 4.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YUM by 3.34% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 10,825K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,809K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YUM by 6.18% over the last quarter.

Yum Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has over 50,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories primarily operating the Company's KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands - global leaders of the chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. The Company's family of brands also includes The Habit Burger Grill, a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. In 2019, Yum! Brands was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index and in 2020, the company ranked among the top 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media.

