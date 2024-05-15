Yum! Brands To Buy Back Up To $2.0 Bln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) said that its board approved to buy back up to $2.0 billion in shares of common stock from July 1, 2024, through December 31, 2026. The prior share buyback authorization approved in September 2022 expires on June 30, 2024.

In addition, the company declared a dividend of $0.67 per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend will be distributed June 7, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 28, 2024.

