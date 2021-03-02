Yum! Brands To Buy AI-based Consumer Analytics Business Of Kvantum - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), the owner of KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill brands, announced Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the artificial intelligence-based consumer insights and marketing performance analytics business of Kvantum, Inc.

Founded in 2012, Kvantum develops and deploys algorithms and artificial intelligence models to help brands understand consumer behavior and make informed media and calendar decisions.

The acquired Kvantum business combines machine learning and econometric modeling into its Marketing Performance Analytics Platform in a seamless manner.

The move to acquire the Kvantum business will enhance the ability of the four brands of Yum! Brands to apply powerful consumer insights and data analytics to drive calendar and marketing spend optimization in several international markets.

Yum! Brands plans to combine Kvantum's artificial intelligence and machine learning approach to understanding human behavior with the unique skillsets of the anthropologists and sociologists at Collider Lab, a culture-based consumer insights and marketing strategy consultancy Yum! acquired in 2015.

The Kvantum business unit, as part of Yum! Brands, will continue to offer their consultancy services to external clients outside of the restaurant industry. The acquisition of the Kvantum business is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2021, subject to standard closing conditions.

