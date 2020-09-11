YUM! Brands tends to balance sheet with 10-year junk bonds

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (IFR) - Fast food restaurant operator YUM! Brands was in the high-yield market on Wednesday issuing long-dated bonds to term out shorter-dated debt in its first bond deal since March.

The company, which operates KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and WingStreet chains worldwide, priced a US$1.05bn long 10-year bullet senior note, which will be used to fund the redemption of all of its 5% 2024 senior notes.

Banks were able to price the B1/B+ bond at 3.625%, inside price talk of the 3.75% area. Goldman Sachs acted as lead left.

"For a high Single B credit that is pretty aggressive," said Greg Hahn, chief investment officer of Winthrop Capital Management. "It wasn't that long ago we could get that kind of spread in the IG space."

YUM! was last in the market in late March, when it raised US$600m with a 7.75% 2025 note that reopened the high-yield market after almost a month without new deals.

That deal was seen as being attractively priced, coming with a generous concession to generate demand at a very uncertain time for the restaurant sector and economy in general.

Those bonds have rallied strongly, and were seen trading at 111.625 on August 26, according to MarketAxess, for a yield of 2.64%.

Last week's bond offering came at a much lower coupon, and with longer duration, which adds interest rate risk for investors.

It is also structurally subordinated to other senior bonds of YUM! subsidiaries, according to S&P.

"YUM! is a company we like and we owned," said a high-yield portfolio manager. "We passed on the new deal based on valuation and structure. It's a really low coupon, long duration and I think that stuff is really at risk for a rates move at some point."

The new YUM! 3.625% 2031 notes were seen trading around 99.80 in the aftermarket on Thursday afternoon, according to MarketAxess.

With the pandemic forcing temporary store closures across most of its operations, the company reported a 25% decline in core operating profit during the second quarter, and a 12% decline in overall system sales versus the same period last year.

One of its largest Pizza Hut franchise operators, NPC, filed for bankruptcy in July.

While the vast majority of the company dining rooms remain closed, most of its stores that were temporarily closed have now at least partially reopened with rising digital sales and off-premise orders, the company said.

The firm's own faith in its liquidity position was shown by its decisions in the second quarter to start paying down its revolver, pay a dividend to shareholders and end the suspension of its share repurchase programme, it said on the second-quarter earnings call on July 30.

"Our capital priorities remain unchanged," said Christopher Turner, YUM! Brands CFO on the earnings call. "Invest in the business, maintain a healthy balance sheet, pay a competitive dividend and return remainder excess cashflows to shareholders via repurchases."

Leverage at the company ended the second quarter at 5.5x, slightly higher than the company's 5x historical target.

S&P took the firm's "aggressive" financial policy into account, but said, "We continue to believe Yum!'s QSR format and franchised business model position it to weather the challenges of Covid-19 better than most restaurant companies."

(This story will appear in the September 12 issue of IFR Magazine)

((david.bell@thomsonreuters.com;))

