Yum! Brands Sells Pizza Hut For $2.7 Billion. Here's Why Investors Should Be Concerned

Key Points

Yum! Brands is selling its Pizza Hut business in two transactions totaling $2.7 billion.

The deal allows Yum! to exit its smallest and poorest performing business.

Slimming down and focusing on strong businesses sounds good, but restaurant customers can be very fickle.

10 stocks we like better than Yum! Brands ›

Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world. It owns KFC and Taco Bell. However, it has just agreed to sell Pizza Hut for $2.7 billion across two transactions. There are reasons to like the deal, but there's also a good reason to be concerned. Here are some things to consider before you call this transaction a success.

What does Yum! Brands do?

Yum! is a restaurant owner and franchiser. It owns a chicken-themed concept in KFC, a Mexican-themed concept in Taco Bell, and, for now, a pizza-themed concept in Pizza Hut. All three are well-established brands with decades of history and loyal customers. KFC is the largest business, with $36.4 billion in sales in 2025, while Taco Bell recorded $18.4 billion and Pizza Hut $12.8 billion.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

That said, Pizza Hut has been a clear laggard. Same-store sales fell 1% in 2025 and 4% in 2024. In the first quarter of 2026, same-store sales were flat year over year. The other two concepts have been growing their same-store sales, with KFC up 3% in 2025 and 2% in the first quarter of 2026, and Taco Bell up 7% in 2025 and 8% in the first quarter.

It isn't shocking that Yum! Brands would take a hard look at its smallest and worst-performing business. The final call was to sell Pizza Hut, with the Chinese operation going to Yum China Holdings (NYSE: YUMC) and the rest being purchased by private equity firm LongRange Capital. The combined sales price is $2.7 billion, with Yum! Brands expecting proceeds, after taxes and expenses, of around $2.3 billion.

In conjunction with the sale, Yum! Brands announced a $4 billion stock buyback. That's a move to return some of the sale value to shareholders.

Consumers are fickle

Selling Pizza Hut isn't inherently a bad decision, as it will free management to focus on its most attractive brands. However, there is a notable negative here. Yum! Brands falls into the consumer discretionary industry because people choose to eat out; they don't have to. That's an important distinction because there are many options when it comes to food, including smaller concepts that Yum! Brands owns. Still, Yum! has basically gone from offering three major divisions to two.

It is now far more reliant on the success of KFC and Taco Bell. While these two concepts are doing well right now, that won't always be the case. For example, in 2024, KFC's same-store sales fell 2%. That's not terrible, but it highlights the fact that food concepts go in and out of favor over time. In fact, the fast-food industry is littered with once hot concepts that eventually flamed out, such as Boston Market and Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT). While Pizza Hut hasn't been doing well, the real issue was its U.S. business, since international sales have actually been on the rise. Still, same-store sales grew in 2021 and 2022. The big story is that brands go in and out of favor.

Yum! Brands has basically thrown in the towel on the whole Pizza Hut concept after a few tough years in an industry where consumers tend to cycle through food concepts. There's no reason to believe that Pizza Hut is permanently out of favor with consumers, and now Yum! Brands only has two material food concepts to rely on. What happens when KFC or Taco Bell fall out of favor?

Diversification was a key part of the Yum! Brands story

One of the big reasons to choose Yum! Brands over some other fast-food companies was that it owned more than one food concept. The diversification of its brand portfolio is no longer as compelling a reason to own it. And, notably, Pizza Hut was a profitable business, so it was still adding to earnings. This looks like it may have been a move meant to appease Wall Street, which is myopically focused on the short term, rather than a strategic long-term choice to build a fundamentally resilient company. That is something that should worry investors.

Should you buy stock in Yum! Brands right now?

Before you buy stock in Yum! Brands, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Yum! Brands wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $417,305!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,293,148!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 936% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 20, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Yum! Brands and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $47.50 calls on Yum China and short January 2027 $52.50 calls on Yum China. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.