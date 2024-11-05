News & Insights

Yum! Brands sees Q4 operating profit up mid- to high-single digits

November 05, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Sees net interest expense under $140M. Says global macroeconomic environment remains challenged. Says experiencing complex consumer environments globally. Says Taco Bell momentum has continued into Q4. Says in difficult operating environment. Says making share gains at Taco Bell U.S. Says dual growth engines continue to perform. Comments and guidance taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

