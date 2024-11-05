Yum! Brands sees Q4 operating profit up mid- to high-single digits

Sees net interest expense under $140M. Says global macroeconomic environment remains challenged. Says experiencing complex consumer environments globally. Says Taco Bell momentum has continued into Q4. Says in difficult operating environment. Says making share gains at Taco Bell U.S. Says dual growth engines continue to perform. Comments and guidance taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on YUM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.