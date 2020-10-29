Yum! Brands Reports Core Operating Profit Growth Of 7% In Q3 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) reported third-quarter earnings per share excluding special items of $1.01, an increase of 27% from last year. On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.80, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Core operating profit was $507 million compared to $475 million, previous year.

Third quarter total revenues were $1.45 billion compared to $1.34 billion, prior year, an increase of 8 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $1.42 billion, for the quarter. Worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation grew 1%, with 2% net-new unit growth and a 2% same-store sales decline.

David Gibbs, CEO, said "Yum! generated year-over-year core operating profit growth, continued to reopen temporarily closed restaurants and achieved global same-store sales growth of approximately flat, in aggregate, for our open store base. For the second consecutive quarter, digital sales increased by more than $1 billion over the prior year and set a single quarter record of $4 billion."

