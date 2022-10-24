Yum Brands reaches deal to sell Russia KFC restaurants

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc YUM.N on Monday said that it reached a deal to sell its KFC restaurants in Russia to a local operator there, laying out a path to exit the country.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ)

((Hilary.Russ@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223-7381; Reuters Messaging: hilary.russ.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.