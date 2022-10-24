US Markets
Yum Brands reaches deal to sell Russia KFC restaurants

Hilary Russ Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY MALGAVKO

Yum Brands Inc on Monday said that it reached a deal to sell its KFC restaurants in Russia to a local operator there, laying out a path to exit the country.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

