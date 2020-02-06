US Markets

Yum Brands quarterly same-store miss as Pizza Hut weighs

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc on Thursday missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly same-store sales growth, hurt by poor performance of its Pizza Hut chain, which is struggling to grow in a market dominated by food delivery services. The parent company of fast-food chains KFC and Taco Bell said sales at restaurants open at least a year rose 2%. Analysts were expecting a rise of 2.26%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Net income rose to $488 million, or $1.58 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $334 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier. [nBw1wGFdka] (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;)) Keywords: YUM BRANDS RESULTS/ (URGENT)

