Yum! Brands Q4 25 Earnings Conference Call At 8:15 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) will host a conference call at 8:15 AM ET on February 4, 2026, to discuss Q4 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.yum.com/events-and-presentations

To listen to the call, dial 646/844-6383 (US) or +1/646-844-6383 (International), Conference ID 936175.

For a replay call, dial 929/458-6194 (US) or +1/866-813-9403 (International), Conference ID 981204.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.