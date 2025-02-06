Yum! Brands Q4 24 Earnings Conference Call At 8:15 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) will host a conference call at 8:15 AM ET on February 6, 2025, to discuss Q4 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.yum.com/events-and-presentations

To listen to the call, dial 833/470-1428 (US) or +1/929-526-1599 (International), Conference ID is 951337.

For a replay call, dial 866/813-9403 (US) or +1/929-458-6194 (International), Conference ID 189157.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.