Yum! Brands Q2 Profit Tops Estimates; Comps. Down 15% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) reported second-quarter earnings per share excluding special items was $0.82, a decrease of 12% from last year. On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.54, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter total revenues were down 9 percent to $1.20 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation declined 12%, with a 15% same-store sales decline and 3% net-new unit growth.

The company said digital sales were a big driver of the dramatic improvement in sales from the initial impact of COVID-19, reaching an all-time high of $3.5 billion for the quarter, an increase of more than $1 billion over the prior year.

